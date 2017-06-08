Invest Lithuania's head expects foreign investors to expand in 2018

Invest Lithuania says that some foreign investors already present in the country may announce their expansion plans this year, but the foreign investment promotion agency's forecasts are more conservative when it comes to attracting foreign direct investment in the country, reports LETA/BNS.

"As to this year, perhaps we do not expect fish of that size or number (as last year), because we can see now many medium-sized projects and a fresh potential for development in Lithuania. I can't disclose the names, but more than one local company has major expansion plans," Invest Lithuania General Manager Mantas Katinas told BNS.





"This year's forecast is somewhat more conservative. We are planning similar numbers, but (...) I can also see that this is going to be more difficult this year," he added.





The agency last year attracted 39 FDI projects with plans to invest a total of 206 million euros and create 5,060 new jobs, up by 53% and 40% compared with 2016, respectively.





Although Lithuania last year managed to attract several major investors, the country still has some problems that are holding back investment and the biggest one is a shortage of specialists, Katinas said.





What is also important for Lithuania is to have direct business flights to the world's largest financial centers, which would help attract more fintech companies and global service centers, he said.





Last year saw the arrival of Germany's automotive component production giant Continental with plans to invest 95 million euros in the Kaunas Free Economic Zone and Germany's automotive lighting and electronics manufacturer Hella with plans to invest 30 million euros in the same zone.





Invest Lithuania estimates that if foreign investors carry through all of their projects announced last year, that will generate 104 million euros in additional state budget revenue annually.