Tuesday, 30.01.2018, 11:16
Lattelecom posts a 26.4% rise in profit in 2017
In 2016, Lattelecom group earned
EUR 32.2 million in profit on a turnover of EUR 193.5 million.
At the same time, Lattelecom
EBITDA was EUR 69.1 million, which is about the same level as in 2016.
Total investments in the group last year reached EUR 29 million, and
investments were made in development of the internet network, modernization of
customer devices, IT systems and development of new ideas.
Lattelecom group companies last year paid EUR 48.5 million in taxes.
Lattelecom group profit will be paid in dividends to the shareholders – the Latvian
state and Telia Company.
The group’s revenues rose both in the core and new development directions.
The steepest rise was recorded in advertising business, almost doubling the
revenue, retail of equipment (+62%), data center turnover (+27%). There is also
a stable growth in export turnover (+38%). In spite of the saturated market,
also TV business increased last year. Lattelecom
offers almost 30 HD quality TV channels, and will add ten more next year.
Gulbis said that last year had been the year of tests and changes for the
company, identifying the main focus directions – entertainment and smart
solutions for house and business.
This year’s main challenges will be the EU data protection regulations, and
the European Commission’s discussions on reverse value added tax on electronic
devices, as well as fight against piracy and fight for specialists.
Lattelecom, established in 1992, is a provider of integrated electronic
communication, television, Internet and IT services in Latvia. Lattelecom shareholders are the Latvian
state (51%) and the Scandinavian telecommunications group Telia Company’s subsidiary Tilts Communications (49%).
