Klaipeda port's net profit soars by 45% in its financial year

The Lithuanian seaport of Klaipeda posted a net profit of 41.449 million euros for the full year 2017, up 44.6% from 28.663 million euros in 2016, reports LETA/BNS.

Annual revenue rose by 5.8% to 59.795 million euros, the port's authority said in its 2017 performance report.

Revenue from port dues increased by 6.2% to 52.32 million euros and revenue from land fees went up by 3.2% to 7.3 million euros.

Cargo traffic via the port grew by 2.87 million tons, or 7.2%, last year from 2016 to reach a new record high of 43.01 million tons.