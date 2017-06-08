Ostapenko moves up to 6th place in WTA rankings

Alona Ostapenko has moved up to sixth place in the latest WTA rankings, a new record high for Latvia's tennis star, informs LETA.

The 20-year-old Ostapenko was seventh in the WTA rankings last Monday. She reached the third round of the Australian Open last week, earning 130 WTA ranking points, which was enough for her to rise one spot in this week's rankings.





This week, Ostapneko will play in St. Petersburg Ladies' Trophy. The second-seeded Ostapenko will open the tournament with a match against Russia's Vera Zvonareva (197th in WTA rankings).





In the meantime, Latvia's second-best lady tennis player Anastasija Sevastova remains in 15th place in the WTA rankings. Sevastova made it to the second round of the Australian Open last week, where she was defeated by Russia's Maria Sharapova.





Diana Marcinkevica is the third highest-ranked Latvian tennis player, currently ranked 272nd in the world.





Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) is first in the WTA rankings this week, Simona Halep (Romania) is second and Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) is third.