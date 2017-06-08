Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Forum, Good for Business, Technology
Alibaba mulling cooperation with Estonian businesses
|Photo: valitsus.ee
In addition to meeting with present and future investors in Estonia, the
prime minister invited executives of large corporations and foreign investors
to a digital summit to take place in Tallinn in the fall.
Ratas had meetings on the sidelines of the Davos forum with representatives
of businesses which have already made investments in Estonia, as well as with
potential would-be investors. One of the topics discussed was potential
cooperation of the e-commerce giant Alibaba
with Estonian businesses, on which talks will continue in the coming few weeks.
"We had a meeting with Alibaba
with quite specific questions, regarding what Estonia could offer, what are the
products that could be sold out of Estonia. We agreed that we will continue
communication in the coming few weeks when its comes to specific areas of
cooperation," Ratas told BNS.
The prime minister of Estonia also met with representatives of Mitsubishi Motors, which is interested
in increasing its business volumes in Estonia and working closely with Estonian
universities and students. Mitsubishi Motors is active in Estonia at present in
the transit of its vehicles via Muuga port.
"This is a place where they wish to increase their volumes, and at the
same time they wish to engage in closer cooperation still with Tallinn
University of Technology and to establish contact with students interested in
Japan and their field of business," Ratas said.
"We are at the moment preparing the next digital summit to be held
this fall, and it is our wish to bring to that meeting both the private and the
public sector from different continents. We had a discussion on that with
several foreign investors," Ratas said.
In Davos, Ratas took part in discussions related to the future and the
performance of the global economy and met with both the representatives of
companies who have made foreign investments into Estonia, as well as potential
future foreign investors, including the heads of Telia Company, Carlsberg, ABB, Royal Philips, Alibaba, AT&T and Mitsubishi Motors. Davos also provides
the opportunity for face-to-face meetings with the heads of states and
governments. Ratas had longer meetings with his colleagues from Armenia, Kyrgyzstan
and the Czech Republic.
