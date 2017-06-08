Alibaba mulling cooperation with Estonian businesses

The Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba may start cooperation with Estonian companies, Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said speaking to BNS from the World Economic Forum in Davos, informs LETA/BNS.

Photo: valitsus.ee

In addition to meeting with present and future investors in Estonia, the prime minister invited executives of large corporations and foreign investors to a digital summit to take place in Tallinn in the fall.

Ratas had meetings on the sidelines of the Davos forum with representatives of businesses which have already made investments in Estonia, as well as with potential would-be investors. One of the topics discussed was potential cooperation of the e-commerce giant Alibaba with Estonian businesses, on which talks will continue in the coming few weeks.

"We had a meeting with Alibaba with quite specific questions, regarding what Estonia could offer, what are the products that could be sold out of Estonia. We agreed that we will continue communication in the coming few weeks when its comes to specific areas of cooperation," Ratas told BNS.

The prime minister of Estonia also met with representatives of Mitsubishi Motors, which is interested in increasing its business volumes in Estonia and working closely with Estonian universities and students. Mitsubishi Motors is active in Estonia at present in the transit of its vehicles via Muuga port.

"This is a place where they wish to increase their volumes, and at the same time they wish to engage in closer cooperation still with Tallinn University of Technology and to establish contact with students interested in Japan and their field of business," Ratas said.

"We are at the moment preparing the next digital summit to be held this fall, and it is our wish to bring to that meeting both the private and the public sector from different continents. We had a discussion on that with several foreign investors," Ratas said.

In Davos, Ratas took part in discussions related to the future and the performance of the global economy and met with both the representatives of companies who have made foreign investments into Estonia, as well as potential future foreign investors, including the heads of Telia Company, Carlsberg, ABB, Royal Philips, Alibaba, AT&T and Mitsubishi Motors. Davos also provides the opportunity for face-to-face meetings with the heads of states and governments. Ratas had longer meetings with his colleagues from Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and the Czech Republic.