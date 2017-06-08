Baltic Export, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Lithuania's SBA eyes Asia, North America for expansion
"This means production outside Lithuania. Although it is still a bit
too earlier to talk about this, all I can say is that production will take
place outside Lithuania – we are considering Asia and North America. There are
just a few regions in Europe where we could produce more efficiently than in
Lithuania," Valentinavicius told Verslo Zinios business daily.
Asked about the Mebelain
furniture factory project in Belarus, he said that expansion was discussed:
"I can confirm that we are thinking about expansion. However, we will
announce the investments after the final decisions are made, in late January or
in February."
The SBA furniture group, which is
operated by Arunas Martinkevicius,
posted sales of 271.9 million euros in 2017, which is an increase by 12.6% from
2016.
