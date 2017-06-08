Lithuania's SBA eyes Asia, North America for expansion

Dalius Misiunas who took the top position at Lithuania's SBA furniture production concern last fall aims to lift the furniture group to a new level, the international arena, says SBA vice-president Egidijus Valentinavicius, reports LETA/BNS.

"This means production outside Lithuania. Although it is still a bit too earlier to talk about this, all I can say is that production will take place outside Lithuania – we are considering Asia and North America. There are just a few regions in Europe where we could produce more efficiently than in Lithuania," Valentinavicius told Verslo Zinios business daily.

Asked about the Mebelain furniture factory project in Belarus, he said that expansion was discussed: "I can confirm that we are thinking about expansion. However, we will announce the investments after the final decisions are made, in late January or in February."

The SBA furniture group, which is operated by Arunas Martinkevicius, posted sales of 271.9 million euros in 2017, which is an increase by 12.6% from 2016.