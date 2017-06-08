Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Technology, Telecomunications
Tele2 in Latvia to invest EUR 11 mln in infrastructure in 2018
Tele2 mobile operator is set to invest EUR 11 million in its communication network infrastructure in Latvia in 2018, the company’s representatives told LETA.
This year, the company plans to build 50 new base stations in the vicinity of Riga and other regions of Latvia. Tele2 intends to use mainly modern outdoor solutions to ensure that the new base stations are built in line with energy efficiency and resource saving principles.
As the works planned for 2017 and 2018 are completed, the mobile operator’s investments in network infrastructure will have come close to EUR 20 million.
Tele2, founded in 1995, fully belongs to Swedish Tele2 Sverige Aktiebolag. In 2016, the company generated EUR 111.224 million in turnover and earned EUR 16.030 million in profit.
