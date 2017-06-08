Wess Motors Toyota raises sales by more than 33% in 2017

Wess Motors Toyota auto showroom raised sales by more than 33% last year, Wess representatives told LETA.

In 2017, Wess Motors Toyota sold 1,317 new Toyota automobiles, with hybrid vehicles accounting for one third of these autos.





Overall, 2,490 new Toyota automobiles were sold in Latvia last year, which was 24% more than in 2016. As a result, the market share of Toyota reached nearly 13% in Latvia.





Wess car dealer turned over EUR 39.9 million in 2016, up 19% from a year before, while the company’s sales grew 17.2% year-on-year to 6.2% of the Latvian automobile market.





Wess, established in 1992, one of the largest auto dealing groups in Latvia, is the authorized dealer of Toyota and Lexus vehicles and authorized maintenance service provider of BMW and Honda autos.