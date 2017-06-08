Rastorgujevs finishes first at European Biathlon Championship's 10km sprint

Latvia's Andrejs Rastorgujevs missed one target but still finished first in men's 10-kilometer sprint to take European Biathlon Championship gold in Italy's Sterzing on Friday, informs LETA.

This is the second European Championship gold medal in Rastorgujevs' career.





Rastorgujevs shot clean in the first stage, but missed the last target in the second stage. Nevertheless, Rastorgujevs went on to win the gold medal, with Russia's Alexander Loginov finishing in second place, 5.5 seconds behind Rastorgujevs. Krasimir Anev (Bulgaria) placed third.





On Saturday, Rastorgujevs will participate in pursuit.





Rastorgujevs also won gold at the European Biathlon Championship four years ago.