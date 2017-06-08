Riga Bourse museum receives one millionth visitor

The Riga Bourse art museum received its one millionth visitor at the beginning of 2018, the press center of the Latvian National Museum of Art said, cites LETA.

In 2017, the Riga Bourse museum was visited by 222,642 people, which brings the total number of visitors in the six years since the opening of the museum to 1,024,480.





The Riga Bourse art museum was opened in August 2011 in the renovated 1850s building which had functioned as a stock exchange in the past. It is one of the several buildings of the Latvian National Museum of Art.





In 2013, the Riga Bourse museum was given a special commendation by the European Museum Forum as one of Europe’s eight most successful newly-opened museums.