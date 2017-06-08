Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies
EUR 3.2 mln invested in Elektrum Olympic Center in Riga
EUR 3.2 million have been invested in renovation of the Elektrum Olympic Center’s (EOC) swimming pool and recreation complex, the center’s representative Ieva Aile told LETA.
Along with the 50-meter swimming pool, there are also two smaller swimming
pools for children and a recreation area with saunas.
EOC board member Zane Grundina-Araja
said that the new swimming pools will be able to meet the growing demand for
swimming lessons for different age groups. "We will have almost 100 groups
a week," she said.
As reported, Olimpiskais Sporta
Centrs, the manager of OEC, in 2016 sustained loss worth EUR 389,491 on a
turnover of EUR 2.262 million.
Olimpiskais Sporta Centrs was founded in 2001 and has a share capital of EUR 16,748,914. The company belongs to
the Latvian Olympic Committee.
