EUR 3.2 mln invested in Elektrum Olympic Center in Riga

EUR 3.2 million have been invested in renovation of the Elektrum Olympic Center’s (EOC) swimming pool and recreation complex, the center’s representative Ieva Aile told LETA.

Along with the 50-meter swimming pool, there are also two smaller swimming pools for children and a recreation area with saunas.

 

EOC board member Zane Grundina-Araja said that the new swimming pools will be able to meet the growing demand for swimming lessons for different age groups. "We will have almost 100 groups a week," she said.

 

As reported, Olimpiskais Sporta Centrs, the manager of OEC, in 2016 sustained loss worth EUR 389,491 on a turnover of EUR 2.262 million.

 

Olimpiskais Sporta Centrs was founded in 2001 and has a share capital of EUR 16,748,914. The company belongs to the Latvian Olympic Committee.




