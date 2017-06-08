Baltic Export, EU – Baltic States, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Viciunai sets up company in UK
"With the acquisition of Creative
Seafood France and the establishment of Viciunai
UK & Ireland, we have achieved our long-term strategic goal," Viciunu Grupe CEO Sarunas Matijosaitis said in a press release on January 25th.
According to him, the group already has companies in Germany, France,
Belgium, Spain and Italy, which also allows it to operate in neighboring
Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Portugal and the Netherlands.
Viciunai's sales in the United Kingdom have almost doubled over the past three years,
with its products supplied to Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury's and other chains, the
group said.
Viciunu Grupe's consolidated net profits surged by 130% in 2016 compared with 2015 to
reach 11.166 million euros. Its sales revenue declined by 10.2% to 445.888
million euros. Sales in Western Europe grew by 7.6% to 123.9 million euros.
