Viciunai sets up company in UK

Viciunu Grupe (Viciunai Group), a leading Lithuanian food product group that is controlled by Kaunas Mayor Visvaldas Matijosaitis, said that it has set up a company in the United Kingdom, the last major European market where it did not have its sales and distribution unit, informs LETA/BNS.

"With the acquisition of Creative Seafood France and the establishment of Viciunai UK & Ireland, we have achieved our long-term strategic goal," Viciunu Grupe CEO Sarunas Matijosaitis said in a press release on January 25th.

According to him, the group already has companies in Germany, France, Belgium, Spain and Italy, which also allows it to operate in neighboring Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Portugal and the Netherlands.

Viciunai's sales in the United Kingdom have almost doubled over the past three years, with its products supplied to Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury's and other chains, the group said.

Viciunu Grupe's consolidated net profits surged by 130% in 2016 compared with 2015 to reach 11.166 million euros. Its sales revenue declined by 10.2% to 445.888 million euros. Sales in Western Europe grew by 7.6% to 123.9 million euros.