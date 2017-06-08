Orlen Lithuania posts EUR 197.5 mln net profit for 2017

Orlen Lietuva, the Lithuanian unit of Poland's biggest oil group Orlen, last year posted a net profit of 197.5 million euros (USD 244 mln), up by 3% from 192.7 million euros (USD 238 mln) in 2016, reports LETA/BNS.

The Lithuanian company's sales revenue jumped by 26% to 3.676 billion euros (USD 4.541 b), Poland's Orlen said in its 2017 annual report.

Orlen Lietuva CEO Michal Rudnicki says that 2017 was a third successive record-breaking year for the company since its acquisition by the Polish group in 2006

.

"After three record-setting years, we feel strongly challenged for 2018. However, we need to be aware that the upcoming months might bring changes in the macroeconomic environment. Our long-term goal is to remain profitable and be able to flexibly adjust to market conditions," he said in a press release.





Orlen Lietuva's EBITDA last year increased to 249.4 million euros (USD 308 mln), up 19% from 208.9 million euros (USD 258 mln) in 2016.





The refinery in Mazeikiai, in northwestern Lithuania, processed 9.821 million tons of crude in 2017, up 5% from 9.323 million tons a year ago.





The company's capital expenditure (Capex) last year amounted to 60.7 million euros (USD 75 mln).





Orlen Lietuva is 100% owned by Poland's Orlen.