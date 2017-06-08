Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport
Morskoy Fasad to open Baltic Sea cruise line in 2019
The Morskoy Fasad cruise ship port in St. Petersburg is planning to set up a new cruise line in 2019 which would connect St. Petersburg, Helsinki, Tallinn and Stockholm, informs Interfax/BNS/LETA.
"The line would be opened in the first half of 2019," the port's
business director Aleksey Panfilov
said. Future plans also include adding Kaliningrad's Pionersky port on the
route.
According to Panfilov, Morskoy Fasad
is ready to contribute 600 million rubles of own money in purchasing a vessel
and the route could also be opened by a company from St. Petersburg and
Kaliningrad. "It is one option. If that doesn't happen we are ready to
open the route," Panfilov said.
Head of St. Petersburg's development and tourism committee Andrey Mushkarev said that the number
of vessels operating on the route is planned to be increased to five and the
cost of one ship would be 150-180 million euros.
