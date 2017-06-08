Morskoy Fasad to open Baltic Sea cruise line in 2019

The Morskoy Fasad cruise ship port in St. Petersburg is planning to set up a new cruise line in 2019 which would connect St. Petersburg, Helsinki, Tallinn and Stockholm, informs Interfax/BNS/LETA.

"The line would be opened in the first half of 2019," the port's business director Aleksey Panfilov said. Future plans also include adding Kaliningrad's Pionersky port on the route.

According to Panfilov, Morskoy Fasad is ready to contribute 600 million rubles of own money in purchasing a vessel and the route could also be opened by a company from St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad. "It is one option. If that doesn't happen we are ready to open the route," Panfilov said.

Head of St. Petersburg's development and tourism committee Andrey Mushkarev said that the number of vessels operating on the route is planned to be increased to five and the cost of one ship would be 150-180 million euros.