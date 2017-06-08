Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism
Lithuania leads Baltics in terms of tourism nights in 2017
Hotels and other tourism accommodation establishments in Lithuania in 2017 attracted more guests than those in Latvia and Estonia, however, the biggest growth was reported in Latvia, figures from the EU statistics office Eurostat showed on Wednesday, cites LETA.
The number of nights spent by foreign tourists in Lithuania in 2017 rose by
3.9% year-on-year to 3.4 million, while that of local tourists grew by 2.8% to
3.8 million.
The total number of tourism nights in Latvia increased by 12% to 4.9
million, while Estonia recorded growth of 4.3% to 6.5 million.
Across the EU, the total number of nights over 2017 went up by 5.1% to
3.254 billion year-on-year.
