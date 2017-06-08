Agriculture, Estonia, Good for Business, Markets and Companies
Thursday, 25.01.2018
Estonian ready-made food producers' sales rose by 8% in 9 months
Sales revenue of Estonian ready-made food producers totaled 201.6 million euros in the first nine months of 2017, 8.8% more than the year before, while profit fell 10.6% to 12.7 million euros, it appears from a survey by the Ministry of Rural Affair, cites LETA/BNS.
The sales growth was mainly supported by an increase in external demand,
while profit declined due to a fast increase in labor expenses and fuel
becoming more expensive, the ministry said.
The sector's expenses grew 10.4% on year to 188.9 million euros.
Exports grew nearly 15% compared with the first nine months of 2016 and
domestic sales also somewhat increased.
According to short-term statistics of Statistics Estonia there are 130-140
ready-to-eat food producers on average active in this country. Four biggest
companies account for approximately 60% of the total revenue.
