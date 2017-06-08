Zen Global registered in Lithuania

Zen Global has become another financial services provider to set up a company in Lithuania, reports LETA/BNS.

"The foreign investor plans to operate not only in Lithuania, but across the European Economic Area as well," Loreta Andziulyte of the law firm Ecovis ProventusLaw, who represents the company, told BNS.

According to information from the Center of Registers, Zen Global was registered on Tuesday with an authorized share capital of 425,000 euros and Dawid Kamil Rozek as its sole shareholder, director and chairman of the management board.

Rozek is a co-founder of, a global digital marketplace specializing in gaming products. Also, he headed Company forLtd, a British company that was liquidated in 2013