EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Good for Business, Lithuania, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 25.01.2018, 08:00
Zen Global registered in Lithuania
BC, Vilnius, 25.01.2018.Print version
Zen Global has become another financial services provider to set up a company in Lithuania, reports LETA/BNS.
"The foreign investor plans to operate not only in Lithuania, but
across the European Economic Area as well," Loreta Andziulyte of the law firm Ecovis ProventusLaw, who represents the company, told BNS.
According to information from the Center of Registers, Zen Global was
registered on Tuesday with an authorized share capital of 425,000 euros and Dawid Kamil Rozek as its sole
shareholder, director and chairman of the management board.
Rozek is a co-founder of G2A, a global digital marketplace
specializing in gaming products. Also, he headed Company for Online Gaming Ltd, a British company
that was liquidated in 2013
Other articles:
- 25.01.2018 Eesti Pank: volume of loans grows by 10% in Q4
- 25.01.2018 Morskoy Fasad to open Baltic Sea cruise line in 2019
- 25.01.2018 Members of Estonian delegation of PACE discuss dangers of Nord Stream 2
- 25.01.2018 Lithuania leads Baltics in terms of tourism nights in 2017
- 25.01.2018 Estonia wants to join CERN
- 25.01.2018 Latvia is the only EU member state whose debt didn’t change in Q3
- 25.01.2018 In 2017, ECHR enforced EUR 165,394 in compensations from Latvia
- 25.01.2018 Latvian transport corridor presented at trade fair in Mumbai
- 25.01.2018 Estonian ready-made food producers' sales rose by 8% in 9 months
- 25.01.2018 Worst times of emigration from Lithuania already passed