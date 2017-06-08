Construction, Estonia, Good for Business, Investments, Transport
BLRT invests EUR 44 mln in 2017
"The issue of workforce and the stability of the business environment are very important issues which help companies make long-term investments. The shortage of qualified workforce is a problem also for foreign investors. We are working toward finding a solution to that in the government," Ratas said.
"In the interests of retaining the competitive ability of the company we have to constantly increase efficiency, invest in modern equipment. We have been working on realizing a long-term, sizeable investment plan. In 2017 we invested nearly 44 million euros," CEO of BLRT Grupp Veronika Ivanovskaja said.
BLRT Grupp offers work to 1,700 specialists and 1,000 subcontractors across Estonia. The company also operates in Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Ukraine, Poland and Russia.
