Porzingis becomes first ever Latvian selected to play in NBA All-Star Game

Latvian big-man Kristaps Porzingis (New York Knicks) has been selected as a reserve for this year's NBA All-Star Game, becoming the first ever Latvian to participate in the annual gathering of the world's best basketball players, the league has announced, cites LETA.

This year's NBA All-Star Game will take place on February 18 in Los Angeles.





Porzingis, who is in his third NBA season, played in the Rising Star Challenge during the All-Star weekends the past two seasons.





The All-Star Game captains - Lebron James and Stephen Curry, will select their teams in a special draft ceremony later this week.





The 22-year-old Porzingis is averaging 23.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game for the Knicks this season. He is currently the league's top shot blocker and 15th highest scorer.