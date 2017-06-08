Forum, Good for Business, Latvia, USA

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Wednesday, 24.01.2018, 19:38

Porzingis becomes first ever Latvian selected to play in NBA All-Star Game

BC, Riga, 24.01.2018.Print version
Latvian big-man Kristaps Porzingis (New York Knicks) has been selected as a reserve for this year's NBA All-Star Game, becoming the first ever Latvian to participate in the annual gathering of the world's best basketball players, the league has announced, cites LETA.

This year's NBA All-Star Game will take place on February 18 in Los Angeles.


Porzingis, who is in his third NBA season, played in the Rising Star Challenge during the All-Star weekends the past two seasons.


The All-Star Game captains - Lebron James and Stephen Curry, will select their teams in a special draft ceremony later this week.


The 22-year-old Porzingis is averaging 23.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game for the Knicks this season. He is currently the league's top shot blocker and 15th highest scorer.




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 