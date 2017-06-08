Forum, Good for Business, Latvia, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 24.01.2018, 19:38
Porzingis becomes first ever Latvian selected to play in NBA All-Star Game
BC, Riga, 24.01.2018.Print version
Latvian big-man Kristaps Porzingis (New York Knicks) has been selected as a reserve for this year's NBA All-Star Game, becoming the first ever Latvian to participate in the annual gathering of the world's best basketball players, the league has announced, cites LETA.
This year's NBA All-Star Game will take place on February 18 in Los
Angeles.
Porzingis, who is in his third NBA season, played in the Rising Star
Challenge during the All-Star weekends the past two seasons.
The All-Star Game captains - Lebron James and Stephen Curry, will select
their teams in a special draft ceremony later this week.
The 22-year-old Porzingis is averaging 23.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3
blocks per game for the Knicks this season. He is currently the league's top
shot blocker and 15th highest scorer.
Other articles:
- 24.01.2018 Петербургский "Морской фасад" в 2019 году может открыть круизную линию по Балтике
- 24.01.2018 В апреле Латвию посетят кронпринц Норвегии Хокон и кронпринцесса Метте-Марит
- 24.01.2018 Литва - балтийский лидер по привлекательности для туристов
- 24.01.2018 BLRT invests EUR 44 mln in 2017
- 24.01.2018 Латвийская экономика получила миллиард евро от фондов ЕС в 2017 году
- 24.01.2018 Начало эксплуатации Rail Baltica планируют на 2026 год
- 24.01.2018 Klaipeda port leads in Baltics in terms of container traffic
- 24.01.2018 Swedbank leaves Latvia's GDP growth forecast for 2018 unchanged
- 24.01.2018 Revenue Service in Latvia to provide services in English starting September 2019
- 24.01.2018 President: Narva could become Estonia's next success story