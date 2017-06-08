Klaipeda port leads in Baltics in terms of container traffic

The Lithuanian Klaipeda port was in 2017 the leader of the Baltic states in terms of container traffic, informs LETA.

The Klaipeda port handled nearly 473,000 TEUs in 2017, up by 6.7%, from 443,200, in 2016, the port authority told BNS.





TEU traffic in Riga Freeport increased by 15.6% to 446,000 and Tallinn posted a 1.6-percent decline to 199,100 units over the whole calendar of 2017 year-on-year. The Latvian port of Liepaja saw its TEU numbers jump by 65.9% to 3,800 units





Last year, annual TEU traffic via Klaipeda reached a new record of 43 million tons, which is a rise by 7.2%, or 2.87 million tons, from the year before.