Tuesday, 23.01.2018, 18:59
BLRT Grupp to modernize six 12,500-ton vessels for Dutch shipper
"Upgrading
of the vessels has started and will continue until the beginning of 2020. The
Tallinn and Klaipeda shipyards of BLRT Grupp
will during that period equip the overwhelming majority of vessels of Spliethoff with cleansing
equipment," BLRT Repair Yards
chairman of the board of directors Andrejus
Babachinas said in a press release.
Previously BLRT concluded an agreement with the same company on
equipping 14 Series S vessels of 21,500 deadweight tons each with ballast water
systems.
The International Convention for the Control and
Management of Ships' Ballast Water and Sediments (BWM Convention) which stepped
into effect on Sept. 8, 2017 introduced global regulations to control the
transfer of potentially invasive species. With the treaty now in force, ships
need to manage their ballast water.
In the modernization projects a technology called
GloEn-Patrol, developed by the South Korean company Panasia, is used. Panasia
is the world's biggest manufacturer of ballast water systems and the market
leader.
Panasia is a long-term partner for BLRT Grupp. The two companies have set up a testing center for GloEn-Patrol
technology at the Tallinn plant to BLRT Grupp to demonstrate the
possibilities offered by the technology and provide training to customers.
BLRT Grupp, one of the biggest industral groups in the Baltic Sea Region, consists of
thee ship repair yards: Tallinn Shipyard in Estonia, Western Shiprepair in
Lithuania, and Turku Repair Yard in Finland. The group employs a workforce of
approximately 4,000. The group earned a profit of 9.6 million euros on sales of
339.9 million euros last year.
Spliethoff’s Bevrachtingskantoor B.V. is a Dutch shipping company established in
1921. The company's fleet consists of approximately 50 modern multipurpose
vessels ranging from 12,000 to 23,000 deadweight tons in size.
