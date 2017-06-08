Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 23.01.2018, 18:57
Laima Chocolate Museum reports 16% increase in visitor numbers for 2017
Since the
museum opened in December 2013 it has received 144,622 visitors from Latvia and
many other countries of the world.
The Laima Chocolate Museum opened on December 16, 2013 at
22 Miera Street, Riga. About EUR 1.4 million were spent on the building's
renovation and creation of the exhibition.
Laima, which has nearly
250 products in its portfolio, ships its products to 20 countries, including
Belarus, Denmark, Greece, the UK, Ireland, Israel, Iceland, Italy, Canada,
Moldova, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, Germany
and the US, among others.
Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija is one of the leading producers of chocolate,
confectionery and snacks in the Baltic states. Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija’s portfolio includes the following brands - Laima, Selga,
Staburadze, AdazuCipsi, the Original Taffel Snacks and Pedro.
