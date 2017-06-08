Laima Chocolate Museum reports 16% increase in visitor numbers for 2017

The chocolate museum of Latvia's leading sweets producer Laima received 41,380 visitors in 2017, which is a 16% increase against 2016, representatives of Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija, the owner of the Laima brand, told LETA.

Since the museum opened in December 2013 it has received 144,622 visitors from Latvia and many other countries of the world.

The Laima Chocolate Museum opened on December 16, 2013 at 22 Miera Street, Riga. About EUR 1.4 million were spent on the building's renovation and creation of the exhibition.

Laima, which has nearly 250 products in its portfolio, ships its products to 20 countries, including Belarus, Denmark, Greece, the UK, Ireland, Israel, Iceland, Italy, Canada, Moldova, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, Germany and the US, among others.

Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija is one of the leading producers of chocolate, confectionery and snacks in the Baltic states. Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija’s portfolio includes the following brands - Laima, Selga, Staburadze, AdazuCipsi, the Original Taffel Snacks and Pedro.