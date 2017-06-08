EU – Baltic States, Forum, Good for Business, Latvia
Melbardis closes Bobsleigh World Cup with second-place finish in Germany
This is the first podium finish this winter for Melbardis and his brake
team of Daumants Dreiskens, Arvis Vilkaste and Janis Strenga.
Oskars Kibermanis' team of Janis Jansons, Helvijs Lusis and Matiss Miknis
placed fifth.
Germany's boblseigh of Nico Walther finished in first place, 0.36 seconds
ahead of Melbardis. Benjamin Maier's bob, of Austria, placed second.
Melbardis' team was fifth in the first run and second in the second run,
finishing in second place overall.
The overall title for the four-man bobsleigh in the 2017/2018 Bobsleigh
World Cup went to Germany's Johannes Lochner with 1,652 points. His teammate
Francesco Friedrich finished in second place with 1,468 points and Walther was
third with 1,421 points. Melbardis placed fifth with 1,322 points, while
Kibermanis was seventh - 1,280 points.
