Melbardis closes Bobsleigh World Cup with second-place finish in Germany

Latvian 4-man bobsleigh team piloted by Oskars Melbardis placed second at the season's closing Bobsleigh World Cup stage in Germany on Sunday, reports LETA/BNS.

This is the first podium finish this winter for Melbardis and his brake team of Daumants Dreiskens, Arvis Vilkaste and Janis Strenga.





Oskars Kibermanis' team of Janis Jansons, Helvijs Lusis and Matiss Miknis placed fifth.





Germany's boblseigh of Nico Walther finished in first place, 0.36 seconds ahead of Melbardis. Benjamin Maier's bob, of Austria, placed second.





Melbardis' team was fifth in the first run and second in the second run, finishing in second place overall.





The overall title for the four-man bobsleigh in the 2017/2018 Bobsleigh World Cup went to Germany's Johannes Lochner with 1,652 points. His teammate Francesco Friedrich finished in second place with 1,468 points and Walther was third with 1,421 points. Melbardis placed fifth with 1,322 points, while Kibermanis was seventh - 1,280 points.