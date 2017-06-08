2.4% increase in wooden furniture exports from Latvia in 11 months

In the first 11 months of 2017, the value of Latvia’s wooden furniture export increased 1.6% against a year before to EUR 137.889 million, writes LETA, according to the data provided by the Forest Department of the Latvian Agriculture Ministry.

Latvia shipped the largest amount of wooden furniture, or 18.4%, to Denmark, which received EUR 25.344 million worth of these goods from Latvia. Germany followed with EUR 19.204 million and Sweden with EUR 11.048 million worth of furniture, which made up 13.9% and 8% of Latvia’s total furniture exports respectively.





Meanwhile, Latvia’s wooden furniture imports increased 14.4% year-on-year to a value of EUR 58.633 million. Of that amount, 17.8% were received from Poland, 16.1% from Italy, and 14.3% from Lithuania. In monetary terms, furniture imports from these countries were worth EUR 12.234 million, EUR 11.037 million and EUR 9.789 million respectively.