Good for Business, Latvia, Railways, Technology, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 22.01.2018, 18:17
Latvian rail company tests 3D printed train engine parts
|Photo: ldz.lv
The tests involve examining the engine parts’ compatibility, durability, resilience and other characteristics. The pilot project’s initial conclusions suggest that using a 3D printer to make small amounts of nonstandard parts can make economic sense and it takes less time than the conventional production process or ordering such engine parts abroad.
The train engine parts are being put to practical tests at the Daugavpils train engine repairs center.
Edgars Abrams, CEO of LDz Ritosa Sastava Serviss, said that there are significant advantages to 3D printing of train engines’ auxiliary parts, as it allows saving both time and resources. The parts that have been made already are much lighter than their metallic analogues and their size and shape can be easily adjusted as needed.
Latvijas Dzelzcels is a state-owned railway company. Latvijas Dzelzcels group comprises the parent company, Latvijas Dzelzcels, and six subsidiaries: LatRailNet, LDz Cargo, LDz Infrastruktura, LDz Ritosa Sastava Serviss, LDz Apsardze, and LDz Logistika.
- 22.01.2018 In 2017, the level of producer prices in Latvian industry grew by 3.1%
- 22.01.2018 Здание латвийского Министерства экономики признано деградирующим
- 22.01.2018 Вырос оборот зверофермы Gauja AB в 2017 году
- 22.01.2018 В Эстонии все чаще перерегистрируют служебные автомобили на свое имя
- 22.01.2018 Латвийский премьетр потребовал объяснений по делу о "доме-корабле"
- 22.01.2018 Passenger traffic via Lithuania's airports rose by 9.6% in 2017
- 22.01.2018 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai будет ремонтировать локомотивы польской CTL Logistics
- 22.01.2018 Транзитные грузы через Россию пойдут с электронными пломбами
- 22.01.2018 Norvik banka подал иск против Латвии из-за дела Winergy
- 22.01.2018 Цены производителей в латвийской промышленности в 2017 году выросли на 2,6%