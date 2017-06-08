Latvian rail company tests 3D printed train engine parts

LDz Ritosa Sastava Serviss, a subsidiary of the national rail company Latvijas Dzelzcels (LDz, Latvian Railways) in charge of rolling stock, has been testing 3D printed parts of train engines, LETA was told at LDz.

Photo: ldz.lv

The tests involve examining the engine parts’ compatibility, durability, resilience and other characteristics. The pilot project’s initial conclusions suggest that using a 3D printer to make small amounts of nonstandard parts can make economic sense and it takes less time than the conventional production process or ordering such engine parts abroad.





The train engine parts are being put to practical tests at the Daugavpils train engine repairs center.





Edgars Abrams, CEO of LDz Ritosa Sastava Serviss, said that there are significant advantages to 3D printing of train engines’ auxiliary parts, as it allows saving both time and resources. The parts that have been made already are much lighter than their metallic analogues and their size and shape can be easily adjusted as needed.





Latvijas Dzelzcels is a state-owned railway company. Latvijas Dzelzcels group comprises the parent company, Latvijas Dzelzcels, and six subsidiaries: LatRailNet, LDz Cargo, LDz Infrastruktura, LDz Ritosa Sastava Serviss, LDz Apsardze, and LDz Logistika.