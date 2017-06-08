Latvian beer output up 10.3% in January-November

In the first 11 months of 2017, beer output in Latvia was 76.38 million liters, which is a growth by 10.3% from the same period in the previous year, writes LETA, according to the information from the Excise Goods Administration of the Latvian State Revenue Service.

In January-November last year, Latvia imported 97.62 million liters of beer, or by 19.4% more than during the first 11 months of 2016.





In the 11-month period last year, a total of 148.55 million liters of beer were released for consumption in Latvia, up 5.8% against the first 11 months of 2016.





Latvian beer exports rose 2.25 times from 9.37 million liters in the first 11 months of 2016 to 21.12 million liters in January-November 2017.





As reported, a total of 73.95 million liters of beer were produced in Latvia in 2016, which was a 13.66% reduction from 2015. In 2016 Latvia imported 86.93 million liters of beer, up 10.66% from 2015.