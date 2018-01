Latvian business angels invest EUR 15.4 mln in various projects in 2017

In 2017, Latvia’s private investors or business angels supported various business projects with investments worth EUR 15.4 million in total, with EUR 2.9 million of this amount invested in 34 startups, writes LETA, according to information released by the Latvian Business Angel Network (LatBAN).

Compared to the results of 2016, the size of the Latvian business angels’ investments grew by EUR 7 million last year. The average size of each investment made in a startup was roughly EUR 85,000 and the average size of an investment made by each investor in startup projects was EUR 55,000.

In 2017, LatBAN had 75 members, experienced entrepreneurs who invest their private money in business projects and are also ready to finance projects with high risk levels. Last year, investments were made by 42 business angels. They put their money mainly in ICT and other technology projects, as well as business projects related to manufacturing, services, electronics and other areas.

Over the past year, LatBAN held 12 investment sessions at which business angels assessed 87 business projects.