Thursday, 18.01.2018, 15:40
Liepaja port raises cargo turnover by 16% in 2017
"This
is the second best year in the history of the Liepaja port and strengthens the
port's position in the Baltic Sea region as a grain-handling port," the
Liepaja SEZ said.
In 2017, the port reloaded 4.858 million tons of bulk
cargos at a 13.7% growth year-on-year, including 2.51 million tons of grain,
which was a decline by 12.7% from 2016, whereas handling of coal rose 2.6 times
to 1.197 million tons.
General cargos were reloaded in the amount of 1.252
million tons, up 22% compared to 2016, and liquid cargos made up 478,400 tons,
up 25.5%.
The leading stevedore in the Liepaja port was Ekers Stividors LP which reloaded 2.384 million tons in 2017 or by 52.9% more than in 2016.
Last year the port received 1,444 ships, up 6.5%
year-on-year, and served 41,111 passengers at a 24.6% increase from 2016.
In 2017, investments were made in development of the
port infrastructure. Three new warehouses were built and the bulk cargo storage
capacity increased by 10%.
In December 2017, the Liepaja port reloaded 530,200
tons of cargo, up 0.4% from December 2016. Of these, 385,700 tons were bulk
cargos, 102,300 were general cargos and 42,200 tons were liquid cargos.
The Liepaja port is the third largest port in Latvia
by cargo turnover.
