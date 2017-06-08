Wind power plants in Lithuania generate record amount of electricity in 2017

Wind farms operating in Lithuania in 2017 generated the largest amount of electricity throughout the history of the country's wind energy, with the production volume growing by an annual 20% to 1.3 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2017 year-on-year, informs LETA/BNS.

According to preliminary calculations, wind farms last year accounted for more than a third of Lithuania's electricity output, the Lithuanian Wind Power Association said.

"Just like we predicted, the volume of electricity production in wind farms was above 1.3 T Wh last year. This was due to the last quarter of the year, which featured windy weather that enabled wind power plants to make better use of its potential and achieve good results," Aistis Radavicius, director of the association, said in a press release.

In his words, last year's results were significantly influenced by the efficiency of the new modern power plants built in 2016.





Currently, 21 wind farms with a total capacity of 509 megawatts (MW) operate in Lithuania.