Wind power plants in Lithuania generate record amount of electricity in 2017
Wind farms operating in Lithuania in 2017 generated the largest amount of electricity throughout the history of the country's wind energy, with the production volume growing by an annual 20% to 1.3 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2017 year-on-year, informs LETA/BNS.
According to preliminary calculations, wind farms last year accounted for
more than a third of Lithuania's electricity output, the Lithuanian Wind Power
Association said.
"Just like we predicted, the volume of electricity production in wind
farms was above 1.3 T Wh last year. This was due to the last quarter of the
year, which featured windy weather that enabled wind power plants to make
better use of its potential and achieve good results," Aistis Radavicius, director of the
association, said in a press release.
In his words, last year's results were significantly influenced by the
efficiency of the new modern power plants built in 2016.
Currently, 21 wind farms with a total capacity of 509 megawatts (MW)
operate in Lithuania.
