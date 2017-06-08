Education and Science, Estonia, Good for Business, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 18.01.2018, 03:20
Airobot starts manufacture of smart ventilation devices in Tallinn
Its manufacturing capacity at present is from 1,200-1,500 devices per year.
"Today we manufacture them in our lab-cum-manufacturing area in
Tallinn. With our present capacity we are able to manufacture 1,200-1,500
pieces per year," Airobot OU
board member Heiki Aulik told BNS.
The intelligent heat recovery ventilation unit is able to measure air
pressure, air temperature, humidity and carbon dioxide content and to make
independent decisions. The device enables to maintain high indoor air quality
without interference by humans and with low consumption of energy.
"As far as we know, there is no manufacture or product development of
heat recovery ventilation units going on in Estonia. Of the countries near us,
companies in Scandinavia are the strongest at it, but I haven't heard of any of
them offering fully autonomous thinking devices," Aulik said.
Airobot devices have been
designed for use in residential, public and commercial buildings alike. The
devices to go into production first are suited for a ventilated area of up to
220 square meters, and the product offering is to expand shortly.
Airobot OU, an Estonian
technology company, has been developing Airobot
devices in collaboration with scientists from the University of Tartu and
Tallinn University of Technology since 2013.
