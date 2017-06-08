Number of M&A transactions in Baltics to grow in infrastructure, transport

The number of transactions on the mergers and acquisitions market of Estonia and the Baltic countries alike is set to continue this year, and in addition to the financial and telecom sectors increases are due to take place in infrastructure and transport, Toomas Prangli, managing partner at Sorainen law office, said, cites LETA.

According to Prangli, the current numbers of M&A transactions are equal to those seen before the previous economic crisis. "Activity is high and about as intense as before the crisis more than ten years ago," Prangli told BNS.

He added that activity being on the pre-crisis level doesn't mean, however, that there is the danger of a bubble bursting on that market.

"The current year began with a high workload both for us and other advisers, which spells levels for this year equal to last year's at least," Prangli said.

An increase is expected this year in the numbers of transactions in the infrastructure and transport sectors, Prangli said.

"Looking ahead, what we expect this year is for the financial and telecom sectors to keep up activity, maybe also the whole infrastructure and transport sector as well," he said. "The driving force behind activity is infrastructure investments in general, such as Rail Baltic, major road construction projects of the Road Administration and the expansion of the gas transmission network and interconnecting it with Finland," Prangli said.

He said that such infrastructure investments boost investors' interest in Estonia. "All infrastructure investments increase interest on the part of foreign investors, and as a result transactions will start to happen here," he said.

The year 2017 was an active year on the Baltic M&A market and there was a remarkably big number of transactions covering the whole region, Prangli said.

"The year started with the sell-off of Forum Cinemas and Nordic Cinema Group, Providence bought TV3 and all of MTG, the Santa Monica and Starman transactions - these are transactions involving the whole region that were characteristic of last year," the Sorainen managing partner said.