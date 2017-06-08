Testing of electronic traffic signs with changing information successful in Estonia

The Estonian Road Administration will install electronic traffic signs with changing information permanently in the second half of this year as the approximately month long testing period of the signs was successful, reports LETA/BNS.

The initial testing of electronic traffic signs was successful, Siim Vaikmaa, head of the traffic management center of the Road Administration, told BNS on Tuesday. "Speaking of further developments, the development of the control software of the signs is planned for the next few months," he added.





Vaikmaa said that at present the 17 signs with changing information lack an electrical connection as there was a delay in the construction of connection points.





The Road Administration from December to mid-January tested the electronic traffic signs with changing information on the Tallinn-Aasmae section of the Tallinn-Parnu-Ikla highway. The signs will be installed on the Tallinn-Parnu-Ikla highway in the framework of the Smart E67 project.





The aim of the Smart E67 project is to reduce driving time and offer a more secure modern traffic environment that takes into consideration road conditions. Participants of the initiative include Estonia and Latvia.