Nordica's passenger numbers surge to 613,000 in 2017

The state owned Estonian airline company Nordic Aviation Group operating under the Nordica brand carried 613,000 passengers in 2017, 63% more than during the year before, informs LETA/BNS.

"Nordica achieved more in 2017 than we had counted with in our plans. First and foremost we would like to thank our passengers for trust and our business partners for readiness to cooperate. We have become the preferred airline for Estonians, and this year our wish is to commit ourselves to developing the service and quality," Nordica CEO Jaan Tamm said in a press release Tuesday.

He said that Nordica finished the financial year 2017 profitably.

The CEO described the past year as a successful but intensive year of growth for Nordica, as the number of passengers jumped 63% to 613,000.

The company's fleet of aircraft increased by 10 during the year to 16 aircraft by the end of December. The CEO described expanding the fleet as necessary to ensure a stable revenue base for the coming years.

Nordica is not planning to grow as rapidly in 2018 as it did in 2017, focusing on quality instead.

During the year, 98% of all planned flights of Nordica took place and 82% of flights took off within 15 minutes of their scheduled departure time.

Three new destinations will be added to Nordica's route network this year. Flights to Copenhagen, the biggest air traffic hub in Scandinavia, will start on April 27, and seasonal services to Ohrid, Macedonia and the Romanian Black Sea resort Constanta on June 1 and June 16, respectively.