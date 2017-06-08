Airport, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport
Nordica's passenger numbers surge to 613,000 in 2017
"Nordica achieved more in 2017 than we
had counted with in our plans. First and foremost we would like to thank our
passengers for trust and our business partners for readiness to cooperate. We
have become the preferred airline for Estonians, and this year our wish is to
commit ourselves to developing the service and quality," Nordica CEO Jaan Tamm said in a press release Tuesday.
He said that Nordica finished the financial year 2017 profitably.
The CEO described the past year as a successful but
intensive year of growth for Nordica, as the number of passengers jumped 63% to 613,000.
The company's fleet of aircraft increased by 10 during
the year to 16 aircraft by the end of December. The CEO described expanding the
fleet as necessary to ensure a stable revenue base for the coming years.
Nordica is not
planning to grow as rapidly in 2018 as it did in 2017, focusing on quality
instead.
During the year, 98% of all planned flights of Nordica took place
and 82% of flights took off within 15 minutes of their scheduled departure
time.
Three new destinations will be added to Nordica's route network
this year. Flights to Copenhagen, the biggest air traffic hub in Scandinavia,
will start on April 27, and seasonal services to Ohrid, Macedonia and the
Romanian Black Sea resort Constanta on June 1 and June 16, respectively.
