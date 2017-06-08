Lithuanian movies generate EUR 4.5 mln in cinemas in 2017

Audiences in Lithuania's cinemas increased last year, with Lithuanian productions also gaining popularity, shows data published by the Lithuanian Film Center, reports LETA/BNS.

According to the press release, 15 Lithuanian movies were featured in movie theaters last year, including 11 premieres. The number of Lithuanian films is down by two from 2016, however, box office sales for tickets grew from 3.5 million euros in 2016 to 4.5 million euros last year.

All in all, Lithuanian movies had over 860,000 viewers in 2017.

On the top-10 list, there are five Lithuanian productions that took the first two positions. The most viewed Lithuanian movie last year was Three Million Euros directed by Tadas Vidmantas, which attracted 235,000 viewers and generated 1.3 million euros.

Emilia by Donatas Ulvydas was seen by 124,000 movie goers and generated 580,000 euros from tickets.

The total audience in movie theaters last year grew by almost 10 percent to over four million tickets, while ticket office sales grew from 17.7 million euros in 2016 to 20.4 million euros last year.

The Lithuanian Film Center said that ticket prices had also gone up last year from 4.83 euros to 5.02 euros last year.