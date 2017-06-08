Estonian hotels: Russian New Year tourist numbers grew by 10%

An estimated 10% more Russian tourists than last year visited Estonia during the past Christmas, New Year and Orthodox Christmas holiday season, Verni Loodmaa, chairman of the board of the Estonian Hotel and Restaurant Association said.

"The end of the year and the beginning of the new year went as expected and were as busy as expected for our hotels. We estimate the share of tourists to have been slightly bigger than the year before," Loodmaa told BNS.





He said that the estimated increase in Russian tourist numbers compared with the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017 was in the region of 10%.





Nevertheless, the numbers of Russian tourists are still quite far from the highs of the mid-2000s, Loodmaa said.





At the same time, the numbers of Finnish tourists who visited Estonia during the past holiday season did not decline significantly compared with the same time a year ago, according to Loodmaa.