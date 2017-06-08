Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, Good for Business, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 16.01.2018, 14:17
Estonian hotels: Russian New Year tourist numbers grew by 10%
BC, Tallinn, 16.01.2018.Print version
An estimated 10% more Russian tourists than last year visited Estonia during the past Christmas, New Year and Orthodox Christmas holiday season, Verni Loodmaa, chairman of the board of the Estonian Hotel and Restaurant Association said.
"The end of the year and the beginning of the new year went as expected and were as busy as expected for our hotels. We estimate the share of tourists to have been slightly bigger than the year before," Loodmaa told BNS.
He said that the estimated increase in Russian tourist numbers compared with the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017 was in the region of 10%.
Nevertheless, the numbers of Russian tourists are still quite far from the highs of the mid-2000s, Loodmaa said.
At the same time, the numbers of Finnish tourists who visited Estonia during the past holiday season did not decline significantly compared with the same time a year ago, according to Loodmaa.
Other articles:
- 16.01.2018 Juncker praises Estonian EU presidency
- 16.01.2018 Estonia to dredge channel between Hiiumaa, mainland to depth of 5.4 m
- 16.01.2018 Правительство утвердило документы о демаркации латвийско-российской госудаственной границы
- 16.01.2018 Nights spent by guests at Latvia's hotels rose by 12.1% in January-November
- 16.01.2018 Elisa перевела услуги Starman под свой бренд
- 16.01.2018 airBaltic в 2017 году обслужила более 3,5 млн. пассажиров
- 16.01.2018 Why Europe needs Nord Stream 2
- 16.01.2018 Lithuanian movies generate EUR 4.5 mln in cinemas in 2017
- 16.01.2018 Latvian court decides to hand Skinest Rail bribery case to court in Estonia