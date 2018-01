Graudina/Kravcenoka win silver at Beach Volleyball European Masters Pelhrimov

Latvian women's beach volleyball pair Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka on Sunday won silver the European Volleyball Confederation's (CEV) Beach Volleyball European Masters in the Czech Republic, informs LETA.

In the final match, Graudina/Kravcenoka were defeated by the third-seeded Kristyna Kolocova and Michala Kvapilova (Czech Republic).





Earlier on Sunday, Martins Plavins and Edgars Tocs won bronze medals in the men's tournament, while another Latvian duo of Aleksandrs Samoilovs and Janis Smedins finished in ninth place.