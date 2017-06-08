EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Real Estate, Tourism
Semarah Hotels invest EUR 30 mln in new 5-star Grand Poet Hotel in Riga
Grand Poet Hotel is located at 5/6 Raina Boulevard, the building that
previously housed the Interior Ministry.
The former Interior Ministry’s building played a significant role in the
Barricade Days that date back to January 1991 when people flowed into the
Latvian capital Riga and erected makeshift barricades around strategic
locations like the parliament and the national radio to protect them against
Soviet troops that wanted to crush the Baltic nations' independence drive.
On January 20, 1991, the building of the Interior Ministry was attacked by
the Soviet special police force OMON. Five people were killed in the attack,
including pupil Edijs Riekstins,
Interior Ministry’s officials Vadimirs
Gomonovics and Sergejs Kononenko,
and cameramen Andris Slapins and Gvido Zvaigzne.
The building has housed different interior services units since the 1950s.
In 2008 the Interior Ministry and its units moved to a new building at
Ciekurkalna 1.Linija, according to LETA
archives.
The hotel representatives said that the building is an architectural
monument therefore it has retained as many as authentic details as possible.
The design has been developed by Swedish company Stylt Trampoli.
Grand Poet Hotel head Maris Alnis said that the new hotel has 168 rooms,
including superior quality rooms. There is also a restaurant, modern event and
conference venues, a wellness and SPA center that will be opened in spring.
Semarah Hotels is a hotel chain established in Latvia, and now includes Lielupe resort in
Jurmala, a four-start hotel Metropole in Riga, and design hotel Grand Poet
Hotel in Riga.
As reported, Semarah Hotel management in 2016 posted EUR 4.088 million in
sales and earned EUR 62,144 in profit. The company was founded in 2012 and has
a share capital of EUR 2,845. The company’s sole owner is Russian citizen Nikita
Polovinkin.
