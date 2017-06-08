Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Lithuania, Port, Transport
Monday, 15.01.2018, 13:37
Latvijas Tilti, Borta to reconstruct Klaipeda port embankments
BC, Riga/Vilnius, 15.01.2018.Print version
Latvijas Tilti, one of Latvia's largest road and bridge construction companies, together with Borta, company of the Lithuanian Kaminera group, will reconstruct two embankments of the Klaipeda port that are used by Klaipedos Konteineriu Terminalas (Klaipeda Container Terminal, KKT) for 23.985 million euros, informs LETA/BNS.
"This is highly significant work that will help companies in the Malky
bay become even more competitive. Klaipedos
Konteineriu Terminalas is one of the most productive companies in the port.
(…) The company has invested a lot in its territory and successfully developed
new land," Arvydas Vaitkus, CEO
of the Klaipeda port authority, told BNS.
In addition to KKT, companies in the Malku bay include Klasko stevedoring company, Malku
Ilankos Terminalas (Malku Bay Terminal) and its subsidiary Vakaru Krova (Western Stevedoring).
Vaitkus said last year that around 150-180 million euros would be invested
in the Malku bay within 3-4 years.
