Wizz Air carries more than half a million passengers on Latvian flights in 2017

Hungary’s low-costs airline Wizz Air carried 578,000 passengers on its Latvian flights in 2017, which is a 21% increase from a year before, Wizz Air representatives told LETA.

Last year, Wizz Air opened three new routes from Riga – to Iceland, Italy and Israel, as well as announced a new route to Georgia, scheduled for launch in March 2018.

At present the Hungarian airline operates two aircraft and employs more than 65 cabin crew in Riga, offering flights to 13 destinations in nine countries.

This year, Wizz Air will be selling 700,000 air tickets from Latvia, up 12% from last year, the company’s representatives said.

Last year, Wizz Air flew more than 28 million passengers in total, up 24% from 2016. The carrier added 14 new aircraft to its fleet. The 13 new Airbus airliners A321 and one A 320 have brought the total number of planes in the Wizz Air fleet to 88.