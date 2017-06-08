Baltic, Energy, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 13.01.2018, 00:03
Lithuania's Vilpra expanding in Baltics
Martynas Vegele, CEO at Vilpra, said 2 million euros worth of products had been sold via agents in Latvia and Estonia in 2017, with the sales expected to grow by 15-20% this year after the launch of the offices.
"We will continue working with the agents, however, the scale has increased, therefore, we need to have a structure of our own and maintain the market to smoothly administer and boost sales, it will also bring us closer to our clients and wholesalers," Vegele said.
According to Creditinfo data cited by the daily, Vilpra generated 14.38 million euros in sales in 2016, netting a profit of 184,000 euros.
The company currently has 143 employees, according to information provided by the state-run social insurer Sodra. Vilpra is part of Vilpros Grupe (Vilpra Group), with shares owned by members of the Vegele family.
- 12.01.2018 В Литве будут проверять крупные сделки стратегических предприятий
- 12.01.2018 Литовская Vilpra расширяется на страны Балтии
- 12.01.2018 Freeport of Riga ready for ice navigation
- 12.01.2018 Overkill Ventures вместе с Lattelecom и Accelerace инвестируют в 50 европейских стартапов
- 12.01.2018 В Литву запрещен въезд 49 россиянам на основании "Закона Магнитского"
- 12.01.2018 Main demographic indicators 2017 in Lithuania
- 12.01.2018 Tallinn Airport passenger numbers hit record 2.6 mln
- 12.01.2018 Maxima leaves Latvian Association of Food Retailers
- 12.01.2018 63% Latvia's large companies plan to keep number of jobs unchanged
- 12.01.2018 Number of tourists in Riga for New Year higher in 2017