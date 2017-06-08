Construction, Estonia, Good for Business, Investments, Legislation, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 12.01.2018, 11:42
Raivo Hein wanting to build bridge between mainland, Saaremaa
Hein's plan
actually includes two bridges - after the bridge across the Big Strait is
working, the second should in the future connect the islands of Saaremaa
and Hiiumaa. "We will bring the islands back to the state of Estonia
and we will turn the demographic and economical side to the positive
again," he told the newspaper.
As for the funding sources, Hein is not planning to
bother the state and the whole capital is expected to come from entrepreneurs,
the pension funds of Estonia and the Nordin counties and from bank loans.
Hein said that a number of Nordic pension funds have
the requirement of placing their money in the infrastructure of Nordic
countries, but there is a lack of objects for doing so. "In Europe, 60
billion euros are injected into the economy every month. In the end it will
still land on real estate, infrastructure and the stock exchange," he
said.
Speaking about the cost of the bridge, Hein said that
based on prior analyses, the price of it would be 400 million euros at present.
"But let us be realists and say that it is 500 million
euros," he said.
Hein's wish is that the bridge benefits everyone in
the future. "Estonian people currently have 8 billion euros standing in
their bank accounts that is not earning anything. The idea is to list the
company after the completion of the bridge so that every person in Estonia
could benefit from it," he said.
The Port of Tallinn subsidiary TS Laevad last year
carried 1.66 million passengers and 0.71 million vehicles between the mainland
and the islands of Muhu and Saaremaa.
