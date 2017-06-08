Baltic States – CIS, Good for Business, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Mergers and take-overs
Latvia's European Lingerie acquires Russian distributor Avangard
With the acquisition, European
Lingerie Group aims to secure its business in the Russian market, enhancing
sales and services to customers in Russia.
Avangard distributes in
Russia medical textiles by Lauma Medical
and lingerie materials by Lauma Fabrics,
which both are companies of the European
Lingerie Group. The cooperation with Avangard
was established in 2012. During these years, the company has generated healthy
profits on a stable turnover.
"We see this acquisition as a good platform for future growth in
Russia and CIS. The Russian market is important for us and Avangard as our distributor there has an essential role. Our target
is to secure and expand our business in Russia," said Peter Partma, CEO of European
Lingerie Group.
"Through Avangard, we aim to
increase the sales of fabrics to our lingerie customers in Russia and also
introduce new medical products. In addition to having a good product it is as
important to guarantee delivery on time. Avangard
acquisition gives us control over the supply chain, offering stable and
centralized logistic services, custom clearance and storage options to our
Russian customers," said Diana Suprunovica, Board Member of European Lingerie Group.
"The Russian market is large and for business growth we need to
establish closer links for all our products. We plan to actively partake in
exhibitions, work with industry experts and wholesalers. Avangard acquisition allows us to better address the needs of the
Russian market and grow our business," added Edijs Eglins, General Manager of Lauma Fabrics.
The acquisition of Avangard is
financed with internal resources and will have a positive effect on the group's
EBITDA for 2018.
Avangard is an exclusive
distributor of Lauma Medical products
in Russia since 2012, selling goods through regional distributors to
pharmacies. According to the market research data provided by DSM Group, Lauma
Medical elastic bandage is in the leading position with a market share of some
38 percent in Russia. Avangard has a
stable turnover of around EUR 4 million.
European Lingerie Group is a fully vertically integrated intimate apparel and lingerie group which
produces lace and fabrics for largest lingerie brands under Lauma Fabrics brand
name, medical textiles under Lauma Medical brand name, as well as designs,
manufactures and distributes branded premium lingerie garments under Conturelle
and Felina brands.
The owners of European Lingerie Group
are Indrek Rahumaa and John Bonfield.
