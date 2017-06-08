Evolution Gaming plans to employ 1,600 new people in 2018

Latvian-based IT and gaming company Evolution Gaming in 2018 plans to employ 1,600 new companies, the company representatives reported LETA.

"We want to become the leading employers in Latvia and currently we have more than 3,000 employees. The number of employees is growing every year," said the company’s representative Olesja Ivanova.

Evolution Gaming is a leading B2B provider of Live Casino systems in Europe. Its shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

The group’s turnover in 2016 reached EUR 115.5 million, while the group’s EBITDA was EUR 44.6 million.

Evolution Latvia company that belongs to the Evolution Gaming group in 2016 posted EUR 58.283 million in sales and EUR 4.009 million in profit.