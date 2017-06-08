Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania, Railways, Tourism, Transport
Lithuanian Railways to launch Vilnius–Daugavpils weekend train
"This is the second international train route from Lithuania this
year," Linas Bauzys, director
of the company's Passenger Transportation Directorate, said in a press release
on Thursday.
The state railway company currently carries passengers to Turmantas, a
small town on the border with Latvia, but it sought to extend the route by
another 15 kilometers to Daugavpils.
The new service is being launched after Lietuvos
Gelezinkeliai secured the green light from the Latvian railway
inspectorate. The Lithuanian operator asked for its permission last year, but
failed to obtain it due to protracted procedures.
Lithuanian Transport Minister Rokas
Masiulis said last year that Latvia's unwillingness to allow transporting
passengers to Daugavpils could be due to the problem of a dismantled railway
track from the Mazeikiai crude refinery to Renge.
