Construction of Ikea's new factory in Lithuania to start in spring

Ikea's Lithuanian chipboard and furniture production unit Ikea Industry Lietuva plans to launch construction on a new 46.8-million-euro furniture factory in spring 2018, the business daily Verslo Zinios reported on Thursday, cites LETA/BNS.

"Ten companies participated in the bidding process to select the construction contractor and three continue to compete (for the contract)," it quoted Ikea Industry Lietuva CEO Inga Urbonaviciute as saying.





"Construction work will begin this spring. A more precise date is not yet known," she said.





The company expects the construction project to be completed in 2019.