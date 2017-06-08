Enefit Solutions to supply metal structures for UK power plant

Enefit Solutions, a subsidiary of the state-owned energy group Eesti Energia, is to supply 900 tons of metal structures for a biofuel fired power station to be built in the United Kingdom, informs LETA/BNS.

Enefit Solutions in the first half of last year started designing and manufacturing metal structures for a biofuel fired power station near Middlesbrough in the United Kingdom. Enefit Solutions in the framework of the project will manufacture approximately 900 tons of metal structures, specifically air and gas channels and other additional equipment, Eesti Energia said.

Approximately 300 tons of gas channels designed and manufactured by the company started their journey from the port of Sillamae at the first weekend of 2018. This is the second batch of the project -- the first batch was sent to the United Kingdom in May 2017. The third batch of metal structures is scheduled to be sent off in April 2018.

"Most of the metal structures have been finished already, approximately a half of them have been sent to the United Kingdom. Participating in large-scale international projects on one hand affirms the competence of the employees and the trustworthiness of the company. On the other hand, it gives us additional experience and competence," Ott Licht, chairman of the management board at Enefit Solutions, said.

Enefit Solutions has been involved in the project through the international technology consortium Sumimoto Foster Wheeler, which is participating in the construction of the Tees Renewable Energy Plant, one of the largest biomass fueled power stations in the UK. The planned capacity of the biomass fueled Tees power plant is 299 megawatts, which is comparable to the capacity of Eesti Energia's Auvere power plant and the cost of the Tees power plant is approximately 650 million pounds or about 770 million euros.

The construction of the power plant started at the beginning of 2017 and the plant is planned to start work at the beginning of 2020. The power plant will be operated by the Finnish state-owned energy group Fortum.

Enefit Solutions is the main developer, producer and maintainer of technological solutions for power stations and oil plants. The optimal realization of Enefit Solutions' production capacity also involves participating in foreign projects. Enefit Solutions last year manufactured more than 2,000 tons of metal structures.