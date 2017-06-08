Baltic Export, Energy, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Markets and Companies
Enefit Solutions to supply metal structures for UK power plant
Enefit Solutions in the first half of last year started designing and manufacturing metal
structures for a biofuel fired power station near Middlesbrough in the United
Kingdom. Enefit Solutions in the
framework of the project will manufacture approximately 900 tons of metal
structures, specifically air and gas channels and other additional equipment, Eesti Energia said.
Approximately 300 tons of gas channels designed and manufactured by the company
started their journey from the port of Sillamae at the first weekend of
2018. This is the second batch of the project -- the first batch was sent to
the United Kingdom in May 2017. The third batch of metal structures is
scheduled to be sent off in April 2018.
"Most of the metal structures have been finished already,
approximately a half of them have been sent to the United Kingdom.
Participating in large-scale international projects on one hand affirms the
competence of the employees and the trustworthiness of the company. On the
other hand, it gives us additional experience and competence," Ott
Licht, chairman of the management board at Enefit
Solutions, said.
Enefit Solutions has been involved in the project through the international technology consortium
Sumimoto Foster Wheeler, which is
participating in the construction of the Tees Renewable Energy Plant, one of
the largest biomass fueled power stations in the UK. The planned capacity of
the biomass fueled Tees power plant is 299 megawatts, which is comparable to
the capacity of Eesti Energia's
Auvere power plant and the cost of the Tees power plant is approximately 650
million pounds or about 770 million euros.
The construction of the power plant started at the beginning of 2017 and
the plant is planned to start work at the beginning of 2020. The power plant
will be operated by the Finnish state-owned energy group Fortum.
Enefit Solutions is the main developer, producer and maintainer of technological solutions
for power stations and oil plants. The optimal realization of Enefit Solutions' production capacity
also involves participating in foreign projects. Enefit Solutions last year manufactured more than 2,000 tons of
metal structures.
