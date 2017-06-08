Analytics, Baltic Export, Estonia, Foreign trade , Good for Business, Markets and Companies
In November, exports of goods increased by 8% and imports by 9% in Estonia
In November 2017, exports from Estonia amounted to 1.2
billion euros and imports to Estonia to 1.3 billion euros. The trade
deficit was 111 million euros (in November 2016, it was 94 million euros).
In November 2017, the top destination countries of
Estonia’s exports were Finland (16% of Estonia’s total exports), Sweden (12%)
and Latvia (10%). The biggest increase occurred in exports to Latvia (up by 27
million euros), Saudi Arabia (up by 23 million euros) and the United States (up
by 16 million euros). In exports to Latvia, the exports of mineral products
(fuel additives, electricity) and transport equipment (motor cars) increased.
There was also an increase in the exports of agricultural products (barley) to
Saudi Arabia and in the exports of electrical equipment (communication
equipment) to the United States. The biggest decrease occurred in exports to
Sweden (down by 50 million euros), where less electrical equipment was
delivered.
The biggest share in exports was held by electrical
equipment, followed by agricultural products and food preparations, and wood
and articles of wood. The greatest increase was in the exports of mineral
products (up by 17 million euros), mechanical appliances (up by 16 million
euros), and wood and articles of wood (up by 15 million euros). The exports of
electrical equipment decreased (down by 17 million euros).
The share of goods of Estonian origin in total exports
was 73% in November 2017. The exports of goods of Estonian origin grew 8% and re-exports
9%. The exports of goods of Estonian origin grew the most in the commodity
sections of mineral fuels, cereals, and wood and articles of wood. Among the
main destination countries, the exports of goods of Estonian origin had the
highest share (above 90%) in exports to Denmark, Sweden and Norway.
The main countries of consignment in November 2017
were Finland (13% of Estonia’s total imports), Germany (11%), Lithuania (9%),
Latvia (9%) and Sweden (9%). The biggest increase occurred in imports from Sweden
(up by 25 million euros), Poland (up by 21 million euros) and Finland (up by 16
million euros). Transport equipment (motor cars) was imported the most from
Sweden, raw materials and products of chemical industry (medicaments) from
Poland and mineral products (electricity) from Finland. Imports from Hungary
decreased the most (down by 5 million euros), with less electrical
equipment imported.
The main commodities imported to Estonia were
electrical equipment, transport equipment, and agricultural products and food
preparations. The biggest increase was in the imports of raw materials and
products of chemical industry (up by 31 million euros), transport equipment (up
by 28 million euros) and mechanical appliances (up by 15 million euros).
In November 2017, the foreign trade export volume
index increased by 4% and the import volume index by 20% compared to the same
period of 2016.
|
Main foreign trade partners of Estonia, November 2017
|
|
Country of destination, group of countries
|
Exports,
million euros
|
Share, %
|
Change on same month of previous year, %
|
Country of consignment, group of countries
|
Imports,
million euros
|
Share, %
|
Change on same month of previous year, %
|
|
TOTAL
|
1 151
|
100
|
8
|
TOTAL
|
1 263
|
100
|
9
|
|
EU-28
|
815
|
71
|
4
|
EU-28
|
1 048
|
83
|
9
|
|
Euro area
19
|
577
|
50
|
17
|
Euro area
19
|
738
|
58
|
7
|
|
Non-EU
|
336
|
29
|
21
|
Non-EU
|
215
|
17
|
8
|
|
1. Finland
|
189
|
16
|
5
|
1. Finland
|
159
|
13
|
11
|
|
2. Sweden
|
135
|
12
|
-27
|
2. Germany
|
134
|
11
|
6
|
|
3. Latvia
|
113
|
10
|
32
|
3.
Lithuania
|
120
|
9
|
1
|
|
4. Russia
|
87
|
8
|
20
|
4. Latvia
|
116
|
9
|
6
|
|
5. Germany
|
78
|
7
|
15
|
5. Sweden
|
113
|
9
|
29
|
|
6.
Lithuania
|
71
|
6
|
16
|
6. Poland
|
104
|
8
|
26
|
|
7. Norway
|
46
|
4
|
-2
|
7. Russia
|
73
|
6
|
8
|
|
8.
Netherlands
|
39
|
3
|
31
|
8.
Netherlands
|
70
|
6
|
11
|
|
9. USA
|
38
|
3
|
73
|
9. China
|
47
|
4
|
9
|
|
10.
Denmark
|
33
|
3
|
-20
|
10. United
Kingdom
|
35
|
3
|
6
|
|
Exports and imports by commodity section, November 2017
|
Commodity section (chapter) by Combined Nomenclature (CN)
|
Exports
|
Imports
|
Balance,
million euros
|
|
million
euros
|
share, %
|
change compared to same period of previous year, %
|
million
euros
|
share, %
|
change compared to same period of previous year, %
|
|
TOTAL
|
1 151
|
100
|
8
|
1 263
|
100
|
9
|
-111
|
|
Agricultural products and food preparations (I–IV)
|
138
|
12
|
11
|
136
|
11
|
4
|
2
|
|
Mineral
products (V)
|
97
|
8
|
22
|
106
|
8
|
-1
|
-9
|
|
Raw materials and products of chemical industry (VI)
|
64
|
6
|
24
|
129
|
10
|
31
|
-65
|
|
Articles of plastics and rubber (VII)
|
39
|
3
|
14
|
71
|
6
|
14
|
-32
|
|
Wood and articles of wood (IX)
|
125
|
11
|
14
|
46
|
4
|
19
|
79
|
|
Paper and articles thereof (X)
|
32
|
3
|
11
|
26
|
2
|
8
|
6
|
|
Textiles and textile articles (XI)
|
35
|
3
|
5
|
55
|
4
|
1
|
-21
|
|
Base metals and articles of base metal (XV)
|
86
|
7
|
19
|
113
|
9
|
13
|
-27
|
|
Mechanical
appliances (84)
|
99
|
9
|
19
|
129
|
10
|
13
|
-30
|
|
Electrical
equipment (85)
|
190
|
17
|
-8
|
198
|
16
|
3
|
-8
|
|
Transport
equipment (XVII)
|
76
|
7
|
21
|
137
|
11
|
25
|
-61
|
|
Optical, measuring, precision instruments (XVIII)
|
39
|
3
|
15
|
31
|
2
|
22
|
8
|
|
Miscellaneous
manufactured articles (XX)
|
99
|
9
|
-1
|
38
|
3
|
14
|
61
|
|
Other
|
34
|
2
|
-21
|
47
|
4
|
-29
|
-13
|
The statistics
are based on the questionnaires “Intrastat” and “Exports (sale of fish and
crustaceans in foreign waters and ports)”, the due dates of which were,
respectively, 14 and 15 December 2017, and on the customs declaration data of
the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, which were sent to Statistics Estonia on 20
December 2017. Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary of foreign
trade in 11 working days. In the case of the statistical activity “Foreign
trade”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic
Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects
and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activity.
