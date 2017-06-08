Good for Business, Latvia, Port, Tourism, Transport
Wednesday, 10.01.2018, 22:41
Riga port saw number of ship passengers’ growth 42.8% in 2017
BC, Riga, 10.01.2018.Print version
The port of Riga served 830,380 ship passengers last year, which is a growth by 42.8% compared to 2016, according to information on the port's official website, cites LETA.
In 2017, the port handled 87,384 cruise ship passengers, up
22.4% year-on-year.
As reported, Estonian ferry operator Tallink now has two ferries - the
Isabelle and the Romantika - running on the Riga-Stockholm route. Previously
only one ferry was running on the route every other day but in December 2016 a
second ship - the cruise ferry Romantika - was put on the Riga-Stockholm route,
and now there is daily ferry service between Riga and Stockholm.
In 2016, the number of passengers served at the port of
Riga reached 581,601, growing 10.5% compared to 2015.
Riga is the largest Latvian port in terms of both freight
and passengers.
