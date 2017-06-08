Riga port saw number of ship passengers’ growth 42.8% in 2017

The port of Riga served 830,380 ship passengers last year, which is a growth by 42.8% compared to 2016, according to information on the port's official website, cites LETA.

In 2017, the port handled 87,384 cruise ship passengers, up 22.4% year-on-year.

As reported, Estonian ferry operator Tallink now has two ferries - the Isabelle and the Romantika - running on the Riga-Stockholm route. Previously only one ferry was running on the route every other day but in December 2016 a second ship - the cruise ferry Romantika - was put on the Riga-Stockholm route, and now there is daily ferry service between Riga and Stockholm.

In 2016, the number of passengers served at the port of Riga reached 581,601, growing 10.5% compared to 2015.

Riga is the largest Latvian port in terms of both freight and passengers.