Wednesday, 10.01.2018
Ventspils port posts record-high turnover of ferry cargos, passengers for 2017
In 2017, ferry services in Ventspils were used by 209,894 passengers, up 17%
against 2016. The number of ferry passengers carried on the Ventspils-Nynashamn
line jumped by 30% last year.
The turnover of ro-ro cargos exceeded two million tons for the second
consecutive year in 2017. After oil products and coal, this is the third
largest type of cargo shipped through the port of Ventspils, Ievina said,
adding that the ro-ro cargos are showing a steady tendency to grow. Cargo shipping
on the Ventspils-Nynashamn line rose by 305,000 tons or 17% year-on-year.
The new ferry cargo and passenger records were achieved as Stena Line ferry
operator decided at the beginning of 2017 to make Ventspils its main port for
ferry traffic with Scandinavia and increased the number of ferry trips between
Ventspils and Nynashamn in central Sweden to 24 a week.
