Agriculture, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 10.01.2018, 10:21
Latraps expects 20% turnover growth in FY
"We currently are in the middle of our financial year, but we see that
there could be a 20% rise compared to the previous year," said Ruza.
She said that the grain harvest in 2015 and 2016 was considerably lower
than in previous years, and the global supplies prices were lower. This
financial year, however, there is a growth returning.
Even though the grain harvest this past fall was lower than planned because
of the weather conditions, Latraps
had already envisaged such a situation and attempted to solve the problems in
cooperation with its members.
As reported, in the last financial year from July 1, 2016, to June 30,
2017, Latraps turnover declined 15%
year-on-year. The company’s audited financial results have not been published
yet.
In the previous financial year, which lasted from July 1, 2015, to June 30,
2016, Latraps increased its turnover
40.2% year-on-year to EUR 228.799 million but its profit fell 0.7% to EUR 1.424
million.
Latraps, established in 2000,
is the largest grain and rapeseed farming cooperative in Latvia.
- 10.01.2018 Riga closes 2017 with budget surplus of nearly EUR 15 mln
- 10.01.2018 Latvian government approves timetable for increasing teachers' salaries
- 10.01.2018 Harbortouch plans expansion in Lithuania
- 10.01.2018 Estonian companies managed from abroad must designate contact person
- 10.01.2018 Lithuania's exports rise 17%, imports up 17.5% in January-November
- 10.01.2018 Court rules Riepu Bloki insolvent
- 10.01.2018 Accor hotel to be built in Tallinn by spring 2019
- 09.01.2018 In September, foreign trade turnover gone up by 13.3% in Latvia
- 09.01.2018 Уроженка Даугавпилса стала министром финансов Польши
- 09.01.2018 Riga to spend EUR 1.78 mln on free meals to poor in 2018