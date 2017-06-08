Latraps expects 20% turnover growth in FY

Latvia’s Latraps farming cooperative in this financial year that started on July 1, 2017, and will end on June 30, 2018, plans a 20% turnover growth compared to the previous financial year, said Latraps general director Edgars Ruza, cites LETA.

"We currently are in the middle of our financial year, but we see that there could be a 20% rise compared to the previous year," said Ruza.

She said that the grain harvest in 2015 and 2016 was considerably lower than in previous years, and the global supplies prices were lower. This financial year, however, there is a growth returning.

Even though the grain harvest this past fall was lower than planned because of the weather conditions, Latraps had already envisaged such a situation and attempted to solve the problems in cooperation with its members.

As reported, in the last financial year from July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2017, Latraps turnover declined 15% year-on-year. The company’s audited financial results have not been published yet.

In the previous financial year, which lasted from July 1, 2015, to June 30, 2016, Latraps increased its turnover 40.2% year-on-year to EUR 228.799 million but its profit fell 0.7% to EUR 1.424 million.

Latraps, established in 2000, is the largest grain and rapeseed farming cooperative in Latvia.